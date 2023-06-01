Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. debt deal progress

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, with investor sentiment lifted by news that the U.S. House of Representatives was closing in on approving a deal to raise the country’s debt limit.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 116.47 points, or 0.38 percent, from Wednesday to 31,004.35. The broader Topix index was up 11.58 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,142.21.

Gainers included wholesale trade, transportation equipment, and information and communication issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.11-14 yen compared with 139.27-37 yen in New York and 139.74-7...