Tokyo stocks rise in morning on U.S. debt limit deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning following sharp losses the previous day amid improved investor sentiment on news the U.S. House of Representatives passed a deal to temporarily suspend the country’s debt limit.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 88.55 points, or 0.29 percent, from Wednesday to 30,976.43. The broader Topix index was up 9.26 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,139.89.

Gainers were led by wholesale trade, information and communication, and precision instrument shares.