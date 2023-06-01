Toyota to start U.S. EV production in 2025, rev up battery efforts
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it will start producing electric vehicles in its factory in the U.S. state of Kentucky from 2025 and will invest an additional $2.1 billion in battery production.
The Kentucky plant will be the company’s first location for producing EVs in the United States, the world’s largest economy, and will make three-row electric sport utility vehicles, the automaker said.
The additional investment will shore up production capacity at a new battery factory under construction in North Carolina, which will produce batteries for hybrid cars and EVs from 2025, it said.
The n...