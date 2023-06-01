FEATURE: Chemical sensitivity sufferers taking housing needs into own hands
Tetsuo Yanagida has said for years that he suffers from a little-known ailment known as multiple chemical sensitivity, a condition in which those afflicted experience breathing difficulties and other symptoms after exposure to chemicals in the surrounding human environment.
Two decades later, he now renovates residential properties using chemical-free building materials to provide homes for people who suffer from the malady.
“My hope is to help people who can’t even take in a deep breath at home or have given up on living a normal life,” said Yanagida, 47, from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, i...