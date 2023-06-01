Baseball: Ohtani homers twice in Angels’ win over White Sox

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a pair of two-run home runs as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 12-5 on Wednesday.

Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Chad Wallach also homered for the Angels, who finished May in third place in the AL West behind the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

In his first two-homer game of the season, Ohtani drove a first-pitch fastball from Lance Lynn over the wall in center in the third inning, pushing the Angels’ lead to 4-1 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Ohtani connected off Lynn again an inning later, this time to right-center on a full-count fastball, for ...