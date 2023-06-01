Tokyo stocks end higher on bargain-hunting, U.S. debt limit deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday on bargain-hunting following their sharp losses the previous day, further boosted by news that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a deal to temporarily suspend the country’s debt limit.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 260.13 points, or 0.84 percent, from Wednesday at 31,148.01. The broader Topix index finished 18.66 points, or 0.88 percent, higher at 2,149.29.

Gainers were led by bank, wholesale trade and precision instrument shares.