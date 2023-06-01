Tennis: Daniel loses to world No. 1 Alcaraz in French Open 2nd round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Taro Daniel made a second-round exit in the French Open tennis men’s singles Wednesday, going down to world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated the 112nd-ranked player 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, while Novak Djokovic, looking for a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, cruised to a 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Also on Day 4 at Roland-Garros, Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Japan’s Eri Hozumi upset top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s doubles first round.