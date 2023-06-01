Japan to expand support for “Global South” to tackle China, Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Japan decided Thursday to boost its infrastructure support for emerging and developing nations, referred to as the “Global South,” in a bid to curb their dependence on China and Russia for vital materials and components for batteries and solar panels.

In updating its strategy to expand infrastructure exports, the government also refrained from mentioning economic cooperation with Russia for the second straight year, as Moscow has been at war with Ukraine since February 2022.

At the Group of Seven summit that ended May 21 in Hiroshima, the leaders from the advanced economies agreed to establish...