Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history with 7 major titles

Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii won the prestigious Meijin championship Thursday, making him only the second player in the Japanese board game’s history to hold seven major titles simultaneously after Yoshiharu Habu.

The 20-year-old Fujii wrapped up the best-of-seven Meijin series against his 39-year-old opponent by winning Game 5, played over two days in Takayama, Nagano Prefecture.

He also became the youngest Meijin title holder, breaking the previous record of 21 years, two months, set by Koji Tanigawa in 1983.

Fujii holds seven of the game’s eight major titles, with Takuya Nagase holding the last...