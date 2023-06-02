Tokyo stocks open higher on firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with strong tech shares leading the rise.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 235.29 points, or 0.76 percent, from Thursday to 31,383.30. The broader Topix index was up 16.87 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,166.16.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, real estate and insurance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 138.72-75 yen compared with 138.76-86 yen in New York and 139.91-92 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0759-0763 and 149.25-34 yen again...