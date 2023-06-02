Tokyo stocks rise in morning on prospect of U.S. rate hike pause

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning as weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data fueled prospects of a pause in the U.S. interest rate hike cycle by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 236.92 points, or 0.76 percent, from Thursday to 31,384.93. The broader Topix index was up 23.07 points, or 1.07 percent, at 2,172.36.

All industry categories except marine transportation and air transportation gained, led by pulp and paper, insurance and service shares.