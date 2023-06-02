Construction begins for new Haneda airport train line

Newsfrom Japan

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Friday in Tokyo to mark the start of construction for a new train line connecting Tokyo Station and the capital’s Haneda airport that will begin service before March 2032.

The new airport line, to be operated by East Japan Railway Co., will allow passengers to travel the approximately 14-kilometer journey in 18 minutes without the need to switch trains, compared with about 30 minutes on existing lines, according to the company.

The company will build a new station in an underground area between the airport’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, with the project to ...