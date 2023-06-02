Nikkei ends at fresh 33-yr high on U.S. Senate debt ceiling deal

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index closed Friday at its highest level in around 33 years after the U.S. Senate passed a bill that suspended the government’s borrowing limit to avert a default, providing relief to investors.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 376.21 points, or 1.21 percent, from Thursday at 31,524.22, its highest finish since July 25, 1990, when Japan experienced an asset price economic bubble.

The broader Topix index finished 33.41 points, or 1.55 percent, higher at 2,182.70, its highest close since Aug. 2, 1990.

All industry categories except marine transportation gained, led by...