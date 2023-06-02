Baseball: Japan manager shares secrets behind WBC victory

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s World Baseball Classic-winning skipper Hideki Kuriyama revealed Friday that advice from high school and corporate team managers was part of his recipe for success at the tournament in March.

“I listened to and learned from high school and corporate team managers, as their teams mostly play single-elimination tournaments,” Kuriyama said at a press conference just days after finishing his term as Samurai Japan manager.

“The most important thing that I learned was not to wait too long (to make pitching or other changes).”

At the WBC, teams played in pools before the single-elimination rou...