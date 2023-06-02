Ohtani fans get chance to see copy of Angels’ samurai helmet in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

A pop-up store in Tokyo is offering visitors the chance to see a replica of the samurai warrior helmet worn by baseball star Shohei Ohtani and his Los Angeles Angels teammates after they hit a home run.

Samuraiya, located near the stylish Omotesando district, is exhibiting a “kabuto” made by Marutake Sangyo Co. and weighting about 2 kilograms, that is the same model as the one used by the Angels since April.

“I am grateful that they like it very much and are using it,” Marutake Sangyo President Tomotaka Tanoue said of the home run helmet.

Other products made by the Kagoshima Prefecture-based c...