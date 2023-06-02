Football: Paris Saint-Germain to return to Japan for summer tour

Newsfrom Japan

Paris Saint-Germain will return to Japan this summer for a preseason tour featuring exhibition matches in Osaka and Tokyo, the French top-flight side announced Friday.

The summer friendlies will also involve Italian Serie A team Inter Milan, finalists in this year’s Champions League, and Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC, home to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG is to play Al-Nassr at Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium on July 25 before meeting J-League side Cerezo Osaka at the same venue three days later.

Yanmar Stadium will also host Inter against Al-Nassr on July 27, while PSG will face Inter a...