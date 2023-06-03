Baseball: Ohtani suffers 2nd loss as he gives up 5 runs to Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani gave up five runs over six innings and was tagged with his second loss Friday as the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-2 to the Houston Astros. Yordan Alvarez blasted a two-run homer in the first inning off Ohtani (5-2), who regrouped in the next two innings but struggled again after the fourth at Minute Maid Park. He allowed nine hits and a walk while striking out six. Ohtani, who went 0-for-4 at the plate batting leadoff for the first time this year, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth but allowed a walk and single with two outs in the fifth before Alex Bregman singled in the Astr...