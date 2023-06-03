Baseball: Troubled former Cy Young winner Bauer gets 2nd Japan win

Newsfrom Japan

Trevor Bauer, acquired by the Central League's DeNA BayStars after 30 MLB teams declined to sign him at any price, earned his second win in Japan, going eight innings Saturday in a 6-2 interleague win over the Pacific League's Seibu Lions. Bauer (2-2) allowed two runs at Yokohama Stadium, lowering his ERA to 5.59. He struck out 10 and walked three while allowing three hits, two of them solo home runs. The right-hander served a 194-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, and became available after he was released this year from the final yea...