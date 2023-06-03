Football: Reds seal women's top-flight double with win over Ardija

Newsfrom Japan

Urawa Reds wrapped up their first WE League championship with a round to spare Saturday following a 4-0 win over local rivals Omiya Ardija. Hikaru Naomoto and Mei Shimada netted in the first half at Urawa Komaba Stadium, while Kiko Seike added two more after the break as the league leaders improved to 49 points, nine clear of second-place INAC Kobe Leonessa, who have two games left. Having also won the WE League Cup in October, Reds completed the Japanese women's football double with the victory, which came on the heels of just their second defeat of the season, 2-1 to AC Nagano Parceiro last ...