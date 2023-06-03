Football: Marinos move joint top after leaders Kobe's match postponed

Newsfrom Japan

Reigning champions Yokohama F Marinos moved level on points at the top of the J-League first division on Saturday after coming from behind late to snatch a 3-2 win away to 10-man FC Tokyo. Leaders Vissel Kobe had their scheduled home game against Kawasaki Frontale postponed after the visitors were unable to travel due to Typhoon Mawar. Kobe, with a game in hand, stayed top on 33 points via goal difference. Tokyo went a man down in the 69th minute and Marinos attacker Marcos Junior slotted home the 89th-minute winner at Ajinomoto Stadium after fellow substitute Kota Mizunuma's cross was not dea...