Tennis: Nishioka beats Seyboth Wild to reach French Open last 16

Yoshihito Nishioka booked his place in the French Open fourth round by surviving a five-set encounter with giant-killing Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild on Saturday. The Japanese 27th seed twice fought back from a set down to claim a 3-6, 7-6(8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory on Court Simonne-Mathieu in three hours, 38 minutes. The world No. 172 from Brazil, who made headlines by upsetting second seed Daniil Medvedev in the opening round, took control early on the back of his strong first serve. Gaining the upper hand as the match progressed, Nishioka won three of his six service breaks in a d...