Baseball: Ohtani gets 4 hits, homer shy of cycle in loss

Shohei Ohtani went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, finishing a home run shy of the cycle in the Los Angeles Angels' 9-6 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday. In his second leadoff start of the season, the two-way star singled twice, doubled and tripled at Minute Maid Park, a day after he pitched. Ohtani singled to right field in his final at-bat of the game in the ninth inning. He had four hits for the second time this season. The Angels have dropped the first three of this four-game series in Houston. Alex Bregman hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to extend the Astros' lead to 7-1 before the Ang...