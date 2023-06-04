Football: Niigata midfielder Ito bound for Belgium's Sint-Truiden

Newsfrom Japan

Albirex Niigata midfielder Ryotaro Ito is expected to leave the J-League first-division club for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight, sources revealed Sunday. The 25-year-old playmaker has appeared in all 16 league games for promoted Niigata this season, scoring seven goals. Ito signed with Urawa Reds from his high school in Okayama Prefecture in 2016 and was loaned to Mito Hollyhock and Oita Trinita before moving to Niigata last season. A creative attacker, Ito is regularly tasked with taking free kicks and corners for Albirex. He is expected to play his final game for the club at home to ...