Football: Furuhashi nets as Celtic win Scottish Cup, domestic treble

Newsfrom Japan

Kyogo Furuhashi fired home his 34th goal of the season to help Celtic complete a domestic treble with a 3-1 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday. The Samurai Blue forward was one of four Japanese players in Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's starting lineup, along with Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Tomoki Iwata. The Hoops were slow to get rolling against their second-tier opponents but had clicked into gear by the time Furuhashi struck the opener in the 38th minute at Glasgow's Hampden Park. Timing his run to perfection, the Scottish Premiership's most ...