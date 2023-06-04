Football: Chajima hits brace as Hiroshima battle to beat Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Yusuke Chajima scored a brace as Sanfrecce Hiroshima saw off Kyoto Sanga 3-1 at home on Sunday in the J-League first division, moving within four points of the top of the table. Kyoto leveled in the 69th minute before wing-back Chajima secured the win with his second just two minutes later at Edion Stadium, tapping in a cross from the left wing at the far post. Kyoto were unhappy, however, after an apparent handball from the home side in the buildup was not reviewed. Following a difficult first half, Hiroshima went ahead in the 59th minute when Chajima drilled home a rebound with his left foot...