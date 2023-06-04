Baseball: Tigers hand Marines pitching sensation Sasaki 1st loss

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroto Saiki threw a complete-game shutout as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Lotte Marines 2-0 Sunday, handing pitching sensation Roki Sasaki his first loss of the season. Yusuke Oyama ended Sasaki's no-hit bid with a sixth-inning RBI single, and Ryutaro Umeno homered in the seventh off reliever Akira Yagi at Koshien Stadium. Oyama's one-out single to right with a runner on third was the only hit Sasaki (4-1) gave up in the interleague game. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out 10 but struggled with his command, walking four and hitting a batter in six innings of work. "When I stepped to the p...