Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, boosted by Wall Street gains late last week following stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for May.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 347.11 points, or 1.10 percent, from Friday to 31,871.33. The broader Topix index was up 25.96 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,208.66.

Every industry category gained, led by mining, oil and coal product and wholesale trade issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 140.19-24 yen compared with 139.93-140.03 yen in New York and 138.99-139.02 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quot...