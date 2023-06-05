Nikkei tops 32,000 mark to new 33-year high on Wall St. surge

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index rose above the 32,000 line on Monday morning to a fresh 33-year intraday high, as active buying was sparked by a surge in U.S. stocks late last week on robust jobs data for May.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 521.61 points, or 1.65 percent, from Friday to 32,045.83. The broader Topix index was up 29.18 points, or 1.34 percent, at 2,211.88.

Every industry category except electric power and gas issues rose. Gainers were led by textile and apparel, machinery and mining shares.