URGENT: Nikkei jumps to 33-year high on U.S. stock surge, robust jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index jumped Monday to a 33-year high, as investor sentiment was boosted by a surge in U.S. stocks late last week and robust jobs data for May.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 693.21 points, or 2.20 percent, from Friday at 32,217.43, its highest close since July 20, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

The broader Topix index finished 37.09 points, or 1.70 percent, higher at 2,219.79, its highest close since Aug. 1, 1990.