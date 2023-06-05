Baseball: Ohtani delivers go-ahead hit as Angels beat Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani came to the rescue for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, delivering a clutch late-game hit that helped his team beat the Houston Astros 2-1 and avoid a four-game sweep.

The two-way star had gone 0-for-3 before ripping a go-ahead RBI double off reliever Phil Maton’s 3-2 curveball with two out in the top of the eighth at Minute Maid Park.

With Zach Neto on first, Ohtani launched a fly ball that hit the right-field wall and gave the runner plenty of time to make his way home.

“I was happy to get the hit and happy to get the win,” said Ohtani, whose clutch performance came a day afte...