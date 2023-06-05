Football: Ito voices love for Niigata as Sint-Truiden move confirmed

Sports

Midfielder Ryotaro Ito expressed his love for Albirex Niigata following confirmation Monday of his transfer from the J-League first-division side to Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight.

Albirex announced they have reached an agreement with Sint-Truiden on a full transfer for the 25-year-old pending a medical.

“I will be permanently transferred to Sint-Truiden. I truly love everyone involved with Albirex Niigata. I’m going to become a bigger man!” Ito wrote on his Twitter account.

The Osaka Prefecture native joined Niigata last season and has been the focal point of the team’s attack, scorin...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer