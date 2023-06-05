Football: Ito voices love for Niigata as Sint-Truiden move confirmed

Newsfrom Japan

Midfielder Ryotaro Ito expressed his love for Albirex Niigata following confirmation Monday of his transfer from the J-League first-division side to Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight.

Albirex announced they have reached an agreement with Sint-Truiden on a full transfer for the 25-year-old pending a medical.

“I will be permanently transferred to Sint-Truiden. I truly love everyone involved with Albirex Niigata. I’m going to become a bigger man!” Ito wrote on his Twitter account.

The Osaka Prefecture native joined Niigata last season and has been the focal point of the team’s attack, scorin...