Japan city Yokosuka adopts ChatGPT after favorable trial results

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese city of Yokosuka officially adopted artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT in administrative operations Monday after one-month trial showed it helped improve work efficiency and shorten business hours.

The city in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, had become the nation’s first local government to start trial use of the generative AI, which is driven by a machine learning model that works much like the human brain.

During the trial, its officials used the AI tool to make bulletins, summarize records of meetings and edit documents for typographical errors, among other purposes. ...