Baseball: MacKinnon helps Lions avoid getting swept by BayStars
David MacKinnon had three hits and scored twice to back starting pitcher Wataru Matsumoto as the Seibu Lions beat the DeNA BayStars 6-4 in an interleague game Monday.
The former Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics corner infielder drove in the game’s second run with a single in a four-run third inning. The Pacific League’s Lions won the finale of their three-game series at Yokohama Stadium after losing the first two.
Matsumoto (3-4) earned the win after allowing two runs over five innings. Kentaro Taira (3-2) took the loss.
Toshiro Miyazaki went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Central Leagu...