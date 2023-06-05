Baseball: MacKinnon helps Lions avoid getting swept by BayStars

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

David MacKinnon had three hits and scored twice to back starting pitcher Wataru Matsumoto as the Seibu Lions beat the DeNA BayStars 6-4 in an interleague game Monday.

The former Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics corner infielder drove in the game’s second run with a single in a four-run third inning. The Pacific League’s Lions won the finale of their three-game series at Yokohama Stadium after losing the first two.

Matsumoto (3-4) earned the win after allowing two runs over five innings. Kentaro Taira (3-2) took the loss.

Toshiro Miyazaki went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Central Leagu...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News