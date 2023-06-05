Baseball: MacKinnon helps Lions avoid getting swept by BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

David MacKinnon had three hits and scored twice to back starting pitcher Wataru Matsumoto as the Seibu Lions beat the DeNA BayStars 6-4 in an interleague game Monday.

The former Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics corner infielder drove in the game’s second run with a single in a four-run third inning. The Pacific League’s Lions won the finale of their three-game series at Yokohama Stadium after losing the first two.

Matsumoto (3-4) earned the win after allowing two runs over five innings. Kentaro Taira (3-2) took the loss.

Toshiro Miyazaki went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Central Leagu...