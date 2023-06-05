Football: Nadeshiko Japan captain Kumagai joins AS Roma

Newsfrom Japan

Nadeshiko Japan women’s national team captain, Saki Kumagai, has joined Italian first-division champions AS Roma, the club said Monday.

The latest contract will keep the 32-year-old Kumagai at the Rome-based club until June 2025. She had left Germany’s Bayern Munich after two seasons.

“I’m thrilled to join Roma and can’t wait to play for this club,” the midfielder-defender said in a statement released by the club.

“I’m grateful to Roma for showing their faith in me, and I’ll give my all to repay the confidence shown in me and meet the team’s expectations. I want to make history for this club.”...