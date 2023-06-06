Japan household spending in April falls 4.4%, 2nd decline in row
Japan’s household spending in April fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier, declining for the second consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday.
Households of two or more people spent an average of 303,076 yen ($2,170), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country’s gross domestic product.