Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday following overnight falls on Wall Street, while investors locked in gains a day after both the Nikkei and Topix indexes closed at 33-year highs.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 216.82 points, or 0.67 percent, from Monday to 32,000.61. The broader Topix index was down 15.73 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,204.06.

Every sector declined, led by bank, marine transportation, and glass and ceramic product shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.41-42 yen compared with 139.52-62 yen in New York and 140.40-42 yen in Tok...