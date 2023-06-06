Japan to invest 15 tril. yen in hydrogen supply for decarbonization
The Japanese government on Tuesday decided on a plan to generate 15 trillion yen ($107 billion) of investment in the supply of hydrogen over the next 15 years from the public and private sectors in a push to increase its use and speed up decarbonization.
Under the revised Basic Hydrogen Strategy, approved at a meeting between relevant ministers, the country also plans to increase its hydrogen supply sixfold from the current level of 2 million tons to around 12 million tons by 2040.
Since hydrogen does not emit carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases when combusted, the utility sector can sign...