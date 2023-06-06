Tokyo stocks rise on expectations of continued BOJ easing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks erased earlier losses and rose Tuesday morning, with the Nikkei hitting its highest level since July 1990, amid expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultraloose monetary policy following sluggish wage data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 133.15 points, or 0.41 percent, from Monday to 32,350.58. The broader Topix index was up 4.28 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,224.07.

Gainers were led by mining, wholesale trade, and iron and steel issues.