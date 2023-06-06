Stuffed toy maker’s ex-execs convicted in Tokyo Olympic bribery case

Newsfrom Japan

A Tokyo court on Tuesday sentenced former executives of stuffed toy maker Sun Arrow Inc. to suspended prison terms for providing around 2 million yen ($14,000) in bribes to a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive.

In the trial, one of a series of Tokyo Olympic bribery cases, the Tokyo District Court gave the firm’s former president, Taiji Sekiguchi, 50, and his father and former Sun Arrow executive Yoshihiro Sekiguchi, 75, sentences of one year in prison, suspended for three years.

The two are among 15 people indicted for allegedly giving bribes to former organizing committee exe...