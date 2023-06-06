China, Russia conduct joint patrol over Sea of Japan, E. China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

China and Russia carried out a joint aerial strategic patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on Tuesday, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

The sixth joint patrol between the two countries comes amid increased military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, which seek to counter the international order led by the United States and other Western nations.

In November, Russian aircraft, including a Tu-95MS long-range strategic bomber, conducted patrols with Chinese H-6 bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

At that time, Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighte...