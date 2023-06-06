Tokyo stocks end at 33-yr highs as continued BOJ easing expected

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for the fourth straight day Tuesday, ending at new 33-year highs after erasing earlier losses, with sluggish wage data fueling expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultraeasy monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 289.35 points, or 0.90 percent, from Monday at 32,506.78, its highest close since July 19, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

The broader Topix index finished 16.49 points, or 0.74 percent, higher at 2,236.28, its highest close since Aug. 1, 1990.

Gainers were led by wholesale trade, mining and iron and ste...