Japan eyes labor market reform, focuses on AI, chips to drive growth

Newsfrom Japan

The government said Tuesday it will aim to close wage gaps between Japan and other countries and attract more foreign talent while designating generative artificial intelligence and semiconductors as key policy areas for development.

A revised action plan released in the same day to achieve Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s push to ensure growth and wealth redistribution highlighted his stronger focus on human resources development through wage hikes and the reskilling of workers.

It also aims to boost the appeal of Japan as an investment destination and a key part of global supply chains to cope...