Football: Celtic boss Postecoglou set to manage Tottenham

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has agreed to take the reins of English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year contract, multiple British outlets reported Monday.

The 57-year-old Australian has just finished winning a domestic treble in Scottish football with a Celtic side featuring several Japanese players, including star forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

His previous achievements include a 2019 J-League first-division championship with Yokohama F Marinos that broke a 15-year title drought for the high-profile Japanese club.

Postecoglou departed Marinos for Celtic in the summer of 2021 an...