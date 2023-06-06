Football: Celtic boss Postecoglou set to manage Tottenham

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has agreed to take the reins of English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year contract, multiple British outlets reported Monday.

The 57-year-old Australian has just finished winning a domestic treble in Scottish football with a Celtic side featuring several Japanese players, including star forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

His previous achievements include a 2019 J-League first-division championship with Yokohama F Marinos that broke a 15-year title drought for the high-profile Japanese club.

Postecoglou departed Marinos for Celtic in the summer of 2021 an...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer