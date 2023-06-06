Japan, U.S., Australia to fund telecom network in South Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Japan said Tuesday it, the United States and Australia will fund an estimated 135 million Australian-dollar ($90 million) project to develop advanced telecommunications networks in the South Pacific amid China’s growing clout in the region.

Under the East Micronesia Cable project, to be completed in 2025 at the earliest, about 2,250 kilometers of undersea cables connecting Micronesia, Nauru and Kiribati will be laid.

The project is expected to facilitate the three South Pacific island nations’ economic recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Benefitting over 100,000 people in th...