Baseball: Buffaloes ace Yamamoto slays Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed a run over eight innings to pitch the two-time defending Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes to a 2-1 interleague win Tuesday over the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants.

The Buffaloes ace struck out six at Kyocera Dome Osaka and walked none while allowing four hits to improve to 5-2. Tomoya Mori broke the ice with a two-run third-inning double.

“With our ace on the mound, I thought two runs would be enough for us,” Mori said.

Sho Nakata, who moved to the Giants in 2021 after spending his whole career in the PL, singled in Yomiuri’s run in the fourth. And though the ...