Football: Iniesta bids farewell to Japan fans in Barcelona friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Former Spain and Barcelona great Andres Iniesta thanked his Japanese fans for their “love and respect” following his final appearance for J-League side Vissel Kobe on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old icon made his Japanese football swansong at Tokyo’s National Stadium in Kobe’s 2-0 exhibition defeat to a Barcelona side managed by another of the Catalan club’s former stalwarts, his longtime teammate Xavi.

The match marked the end of a five-year J-League stint during which Iniesta raised Vissel’s profile to unprecedented heights and brought the club their first major silverware, the Emperor’s Cup, on Ne...