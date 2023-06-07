Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, with investor sentiment lifted by advances on Wall Street overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 97.59 points, or 0.30 percent, from Tuesday to 32,604.37. The broader Topix index was up 8.27 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,244.55.

Gainers included rubber product, securities house and insurance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.52-53 yen compared with 139.59-69 yen in New York and 139.30-32 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0696-0700 and 149.23-30 yen against $1.0688-0698 and...