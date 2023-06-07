Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in after 33-yr highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks lost ground after earlier advances Wednesday morning as investors locked in technology and other share gains a day after both the Nikkei and Topix indexes closed at 33-year highs.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 467.44 points, or 1.44 percent, from Tuesday to 32,039.34. The broader Topix index was down 21.27 points, or 0.95 percent, at 2,215.01.

Decliners were led by machinery, electric appliance and precision instruments.