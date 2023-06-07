Main events scheduled for Thursday, June 8

Economy Society

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, June 8:

-- Revised gross domestic product data for January-March period to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m.

-- Balance of payments statistics for April to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m.

-- Results of monthly “economy watchers” survey for May to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m.

-- Nagano District Court to hand down ruling at 2 p.m. on tour bus president and former operations manager over fatal crash that killed 15 people in Nagano Prefecture.

-- Fukuoka District Court to hand down ruling at 11 a.m. on lawsuit filed by t...

Kyodo News

