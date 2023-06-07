Tennis: Players association calls Kato French Open default “unfair”

Newsfrom Japan

The Professional Tennis Players Association released a statement Tuesday declaring the decision to default Japan’s Miyu Kato and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjadi during a French Open women’s doubles match was “unjustifiably disproportionate and unfair.”

The pair were handed a default during Sunday’s third-round match at Roland Garros after a ball Kato casually hit to the opposite end of the court between points struck a ball girl, leaving her in tears. Kato on Monday lodged an appeal to the Grand Slam board.

“It is evident that the incident was accidental and not at all aggressive in nature,” the st...